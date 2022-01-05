Restaurants will come and go, but sometimes the perfect ingredients sift together just right, and an institution is born. At nine months young, the eclectic eatery (for lack of a better label) A&M Creations has taken the valley by a calm storm in the face of COVID, as lucky new patrons continue to discover this unique dining experience. Creations is the realization of Alena Windedahl and Manny Sena who, between the two restauranteurs, have enough culinary expertise to fill a five-page resume – and they claim they’re just getting started.
Alena has been in the restaurant industry since she was 14 and has worked in everything from fast food to fine dining, learning each aspect of the business along the way. Her specialty is at the front end of operations. The server extraordinaire has an infectiousness welcoming demeanor that extends throughout the staff. Their crew, always visible to patrons through an open kitchen, makes a point to greet each customer as they walk through the door.
Manny is the true heart of the kitchen. She and her right-hand chef, Thomas Huggett, are the sole cooks, with the exception of Alena, who dons her chef’s hat once a week. Several of their employees are well experienced in the business, and many have long-standing relationships with the duo from working in previous establishments together. The Creations “family” is the backbone of the restaurant, and Alena and Manny claim that it’s their team who made the venture possible.
Alena had come to a place in her career where she realized that she had all the skill sets needed to make a go at a restaurant of her own. She and her culinary-savvy partner, Manny, created a menu and began to look for a space. A location on Main Street in Delta presented itself, and the space just felt right. Fleshing out their menu was just a final formality as they already had their entire staff on board and eager to see the project come to life.
Much of the equipment came with the building, and they scored a well-seasoned flat-top grill to round out their kitchen needs. The pair secured enough funding to tick off the odds and ends, make their first truck order, and they were up and running by March of last year. The eatery (as Alena hesitantly labels their undefinable endeavor) already has a solid following, and they’re looking to expand their seating outdoors if all goes well with the proposed Main Street Project in Delta.
The indescribable eating establishment offers a diverse menu with everything from German Jager Schnitzel to Chicken Fried Chicken. Gourmet burger concoctions, shrimp tacos, and sushi specials round out the fare. The funky and fun eatery provides a fine-dining date night spot as well as a place to enjoy a casual lunch – all at reasonable prices in a friendly atmosphere. Their “from scratch kitchen” offers house-made sauces and locally sourced ingredients, including Homestead Meats, Sugar Mamas baked goods and more.
The prolific pair, and their crew, are constantly re-evaluating the menu and streamlining processes in the kitchen. Possible dreams for the future include offering breakfasts featuring specialty Benedicts, a potential satellite location in Cedaredge, and a weekly pop-up experience at Edesia Community Kitchen in Paonia. With wheels in constant motion, the two are already taking steps to realize some of these dreams so that when the opportunity arises, they can move quickly.
Manny and Alena are ever so grateful to the community of Delta County at large for their support. They also know they wouldn’t be there without the undying assistance and dedication of their staff, who seems well aware that the personal investment they have made in the savvy duo is a good one. The Creations family is proud to be a part of “that place,” – the one that dishes out as many smiles as plates, and the one that keeps ‘em coming back for more.
You can check out their diverse menu on their website at aandmdotcreations.com, discuss catering opportunities by calling (970) 873-6854 – or better yet, visit A&M Creations at 305 Main Street in Delta.
