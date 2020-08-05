During this pandemicl individuals and businesses alike have suﬀered tremendously. It’s been a hard time for everyone. I wanted to take a few minutes to thank everyone for their hard work, dedication and understanding. If it were not for everyone working together, we all would be in a diﬀerent place than we are today. I know that changes and regulations have been hard to adopt, but we have adapted to them and grown as a community.
We all continue to do our parts to minimize the impact of COVID in our communities. The chamber’s focus is on the survival and prosperity of our local businesses and we are here to serve you and help in any way we possibly can. Several local businesses have stepped up to help others in their time of need. I wanted to draw attention to two of these businesses that have gone above and beyond when it comes to keeping our community safe.
I want to thank our local office furniture specialists, Pro Space Interiors. They shifted their business direction to help provide safe barriers for all businesses. They supplied plexiglass shields that prevent close contact between customers and employees and help limit the spread of the virus. If it were not for them, many businesses would not have been able to protect their employees and patrons
Another big thank-you goes to Safeway, which armed all of our local businesses with bulk cleaning supplies. It has been extremely hard for our businesses to find cleaning supplies as most vendors either ran out or sold only limited quantities. Safeway came through and oﬀered bulk cleaning supplies so our local businesses could continue to keep their customers and employees safe.
Without these two amazing businesses, Delta County would not have been able to procure the supplies they needed to continue to safely run their businesses. Please consider offering a “thank you” next time you are in their store.
Mitchell Gronenthal
Executive Director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.