Come to St. Luke’s Church at 5th and Palmer in Delta to shop at the African Team Ministry Craft and Jewelry Sale, 10 am to 2pm Saturday, November 6th and 11:30am to 2:00pm, Sunday, November 7th.
Find a fantastic assortment of jewelry, stone and wood carvings, decorative scarves, and musical instruments made from natural woods, fibers, and semi-precious stones. Everything is very reasonably priced making them perfect Christmas and anytime gifts. All proceeds go to African Team Ministries (www.africanteamministries.org) who continue to support the African artisans as well as clean water projects for drought-torn parts of East Africa. Contact Elizabeth Wilcox (970) 361-4476 or Lucy Warner (305) 297-0113.
