This is a referred amendment from the legislature to the Colorado Constitution to extend the Homestead Exemption Act.
Major Provision:
• Allows a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a service member who died in the line of duty or of a veteran who died from service-related disease or injury.
Background:
Currently qualifying seniors, and qualifying disabled veterans plus their surviving spouses, receive a property tax exemption. Half of the first $200,000 of actual value of their owner-occupied primary residence is exempt. For example, a $120,000 residence is taxed as if it is worth $60,000, and a $400,000 residence is taxed as if it were worth $300,000. This measure would extend the property tax exemption to surviving spouses of veterans who died from a service-related injury or disease and of service members who died in the line of duty. The state reimburses local governments for revenue lost due to the exemptions. In a TABOR refund year, the reimbursement is the first claim on TABOR refunds. In non-TABOR refund years, reimbursements to local governments are made from the state General Fund.
Those in favor say:
1. Colorado’s Homestead Exemption allows a homeowner to exempt a certain amount of the home’s value from the homeowner’s property taxes in a given tax year. This tax relief is available to qualified residents over the age of sixty-five or qualified disabled veterans. The families of service members who lost their lives do not receive this same relief. It is inconsistent to provide relief to a family just because that family’s spouse was disabled in the line of duty and survived but not to families whose spouses died in the line of duty or whose death resulted from a service related injury or disease.
2. Service members who died in the line of duty paid the ultimate price to protect the United States and its citizens. While the state can never repay the families of these members for that sacrifice, it can provide a modicum of financial relief to these families during their time of need. It is estimated this measure would help roughly 900 surviving spouses during the 2023 tax year.
Those opposed say:
1. Although this is a property tax exemption, the state would reimburse local governments for revenue lost by the exemption, keeping local government budgets whole. In years with state revenue exceeding the revenue limit, the reimbursement would come out of the excess revenue. In years without a refund when state revenues are already tight, the reimbursement would be paid from the state General Fund. Earmarking portions of General Fund revenue, limiting them to a specific purpose by statute or constitution, reduces the flexibility of the Governor and state General Assembly to juggle constrained funds among a myriad of competing needs to serve Coloradans.
