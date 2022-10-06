This is a referred proposal from the legislature to amend the Colorado Constitution to allow revisions to charitable gaming activities.
Major Provisions:
• Reduces the required period of existence for a charitable organization to obtain a bingo-raffle license from five years to three years and allows the legislature to establish a different requirement in 2025; and
• Allows, but does not require, a member of a non-profit charitable organization to receive compensation up to the minimum wage for managing a bingo-raffle game. Repeals the constitutional restriction on compensation beginning July 1, 2024.
Background:
Currently nonprofit organizations with bingo and raffle licenses are required to conduct those games with only volunteer members from the organization. Before the nonprofit organization can apply for a raffle or bingo license, it must have been in continuous existence for five years and submit other pertinent information. This proposal limits payment to a hired manager or operator to no more than the minimum wage. The proceeds of the game must be directed to the specific purposes of the nonprofit organization conducting the game.
Those in favor say:
1. The proposal would allow more opportunities for non-profits to consider running bingo raffles as a revenue stream for the benefit of their association's programs. Associations would have the choice to compensate their volunteers which in turn, would help with the recruitment and retention of the people who work the game to support the non-profit.
2. Communities within Colorado benefit from the operation of nonprofits each day. In many locations, Colorado nonprofits are the sole source which provides an essential resource.
Those opposed say:
1. Allowing less reliable organizations to enter the non-profit gaming trade will reduce one of the larger revenue streams nonprofit organizations have for use in the community and effectively stop efforts in their entirety. Starting January 1, 2025 the Colorado legislature can further reduce an important key toward obtaining a bingo license, that is reducing the three-year organizational stability requirement to zero, which allowing any fly-by-night operation to operate and flee the state with the profits as fast as they came.
2. Permitting bingo volunteers to receive a wage will reduce profit margin and effectively commercialize the non-profit charitable gaming trade, and potentially reduce the amount of money nonprofit organizations are able to dedicate to their core mission.
