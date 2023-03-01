Son, was born February 21, 2023, to Toni and Reyes Meraz of Delta. He weighed 6 lbs., and was 18 3/4" long.
Latest e-Edition
2021 Holiday Handbook
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Battle for Baily – Coming Home
- Just for Josh
- The Egyptian Theatre – Into the Next Century
- Students Abroad – Even Exchange
- Application period for Colorado big game licenses begins March 1
- Public Hearing on Land Use Code Update Set for February 28
- Third and Final Call for Title II Project
- 2025-2029 Big Game Season Structure comment form is live until March 15
- Delta Health Urology Announces New Treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife re-collars Wolf 2101 near North Park
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
-
Mar 2
Featured Businesses
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.