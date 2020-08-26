daughter, was born August 18, 2020, to Vallerie Bucani and Kyle Schmitz of Montrose, CO. She weighed 4 lbs., 18 oz., and was 16.75" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
featured private party
$14,500
- Condition: Used
- Mileage: 146,000
- MPG: 20
- Engine: 4.0 Liter V6
- Trans: Manual
- Color: Lava RED
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Indigenous Rock Art of the Western Slope - Stories in Stone
- Colorado Springs Man Banned From Hunting After Three-County Poaching Spree
- Erma Evon Beck
- Danny C. Cerise
- William Peter Bishop
- Joyce A. Raley
- High Country Highlights: Rubicon Roasting - No Turning Back
- Eldon R. Reynolds
- Kenneth Lynn Hines
- North Fork EMS Needs Volunteers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.