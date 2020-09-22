daughter , was born September 17, 2020, to Renea and Carl West of Delta, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and was 19-1/2" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hometown Heroes - Our Volunteer Firefighters
- Innovative Sporting Clays Courses Open at Cameo
- Proposition 113 - Adopt Agreement to Elect US President by National Popular Vote
- Cedaredge Upgrades Playground Equipment at Town Park
- Johns retires from library district
- Robert (Bob) Clair Holden
- Maralyn Bloomer
- Mayhem on the Mesa - A Fish Tale
- Proposition EE - Cigarette, Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax
- Delta County Reports a COVID-19 Outbreak Site
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
Featured Businesses
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
Delta
Currently Open
Paonia
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.