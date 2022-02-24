son, was born February 14, 2022 to Jonathan & Nicole Green of Hotchkiss. He weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz., and was 20" long.
Latest e-Edition
2021 Holiday Handbook
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gary Don Richardson
- Two Years of Preparation Pays Off in Historic Bighorn Sheep Herd Restoration
- Delta County Courthouse Entrance Changes in Place Due to Completion of Construction
- Ten Things to Love About Small Towns - No Place Like Home
- Cedaredge Middle School February Student of the Month
- GMUG Used Vehicle and Equipment Online Auction
- Cedaredge Schedule For the Week of February 21
- Charles Lewis Nielsen
- Cabin Fever Quilt Show
- Gregory Scott Huggins
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.