Was born March 28, 2021, to Ted Lampton and Melinda Rohde of Cedaredge, CO. He was 7 lbs., 11 oz., and was 19" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 50 Detour In Little Blue Canyon To Affect Traffic In Delta County
- The Influenza Epidemic of 1918 - Experiences from Colorado
- Oasis Nursery - The Education of Little Trees
- Delta E-waste Recycling Event
- GMUG Continues Implementation Of Crested Butte Camping Management
- Celebrate Mom with the High Country Shopper's Mother's Day Special - Mom's the Word!
- Sharon M. Johnson
- Delta County COVID-19 Update
- Peggy Saxton Obituary
- Go Fish! Colorado Launches Resident Digital Fishing License On MyColorado™ App
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
Featured Businesses
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.