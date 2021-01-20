son, was born January 10, 2021, to Tavian and Dominique Ashurst of Delta. He weighed 7.56 lbs. and was 20" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dry Mesa Quarry - The Dinosaurs of Delta County
- Rolland "Dennis" Husted
- Please Protect Big Game: Respect Winter Closures at State Wildlife Areas in Montrose
- Chizzie’s Market - Bienvienidos! Welcome!
- Lost Mesa Grill - Winning Over Cedaredge
- Delta County COVID-19 Update, January 14, 2021
- Some Tips to Prevent Mail Theft From the Delta Police Department
- Cedaredge High School Going Virtual Till January 25th
- Ronald Otis Page
- COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are Currently Full for Delta County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.