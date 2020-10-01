son, was born September 22, 2020, to Ashley Riley of Delta, CO. He weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz., and was 19.25" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
featured private party
$17,000
- Condition: Used
- Mileage: 132,000
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: Maroon
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Ballot Issue 7A - Colorado River Water Conservation District
- Amendment 77 - Local Voter Approval of Casino Bet Limits and Games
- Robert (Bob) Clair Holden
- Susan J. P. Smith
- High Country Shopper's Costume Contest
- Maralyn Bloomer
- Delta County Reports Additional COVID-19 Outbreak Sites
- Amendment C - Conduct of Charitable Gaming Activities
- Delta County Reports a COVID-19 Outbreak Site
- Amendment 76 - Citizenship Qualifications of Electors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
-
Oct 5
Featured Businesses
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.