son, was born July 12, 2020, to Jessica Wieben and Christopher Hale of Cedaredge, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 2.4 oz., and was 19.5" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.