daughter, was born June 29, 2020, to Brian and Kate McPherson of Cedaredge, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 5oz., and was 19.5" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks Display at Confluence Park
- Robert David Foster
- July 2nd Delta County Covid-19 Update
- Hometown Heroes - July 2020
- Sam Angevine and the Trigger-less Gun
- Roy and Helen Vodopich
- Cedaredge July 2020 Calendar of Events
- Larry Fay
- Rachelle Fox
- Big Prizes Beckon Smallmouth Bass Anglers to Ridgway State Park Tournament
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.