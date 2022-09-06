Son, was born August 25, 2022 to Miranda Sharp and Dylan Miller of Delta. He weighed 5 lbs., 4 oz and was 18" long.
Latest e-Edition
2021 Holiday Handbook
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Levi Comer
- Cooling River Temperatures Prompts Colorado Parks and Wildlife to lift Several Voluntary Fishing Closures
- Fire Mountain Canal Announces Water End Date
- Lea Petmezas
- CPW seeks Public Feedback on Potential Changes to over-the-counter Archery Licenses in DAU E-14
- One Delta County Hosting Positive Employee Training Workshop
- Cortney AnnRenee Ferganchick
- River District’s 2022 Annual Water Seminar to Discuss ‘Overdrawn’ Colorado River
- Allen Ray Spallinger
- Melvin Cunningham
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
Featured Businesses
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.