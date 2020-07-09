daughter, was born June 29, 2020, to Cody and May Sweet of Delta, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 7.4 oz., and was 19" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
Paonia
Currently Open
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.