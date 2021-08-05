daughter, was born July 28, 2021, to Darcey and Alix Palm of Delta, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 7.5 oz., and was 20.5" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pickin’ Productions - In the Middle of Moments
- Wildlife Officers Relocate Bull Moose out of Lionshead Village in Vail
- Ryan J. Eakin
- George L Scroggs
- “Tails and Tales” Summer Writing Contest
- Donald (Donny) Eugene Liddell
- Karen I. Natal
- Delta County Sheriff's Office Assists Drug Enforcement Agency in Warrants Execution
- Bror Odd Faber
- Free Entrance to Colorado State Parks for Military and Veterans in August
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.