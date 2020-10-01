daughter, was born September 22, 2020, to Joe and Jeni Tomei of Crawford, CO. She weighed 5 lbs., 6.4 oz., and was 18.5" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amendment 77 - Local Voter Approval of Casino Bet Limits and Games
- Ballot Issue 7A - Colorado River Water Conservation District
- Amendment C - Conduct of Charitable Gaming Activities
- Robert (Bob) Clair Holden
- Susan J. P. Smith
- Maralyn Bloomer
- Delta County Reports Additional COVID-19 Outbreak Sites
- Amendment 76 - Citizenship Qualifications of Electors
- Delta County Reports a COVID-19 Outbreak Site
- West Nile Virus Update for Delta County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 6
-
Oct 7
Featured Businesses
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.