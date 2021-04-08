Daughter was born March 24, 2021, to Jake and Bria Schmalz of Eckert, CO. She weighed 7 lbs., 7.8 oz., and was 20" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 50 Detour In Little Blue Canyon To Affect Traffic In Delta County
- The Influenza Epidemic of 1918 - Experiences from Colorado
- Oasis Nursery - The Education of Little Trees
- Delta E-waste Recycling Event
- Celebrate Mom with the High Country Shopper's Mother's Day Special - Mom's the Word!
- GMUG Continues Implementation Of Crested Butte Camping Management
- Sharon M. Johnson
- Delta County COVID-19 Update
- Peggy Saxton Obituary
- Go Fish! Colorado Launches Resident Digital Fishing License On MyColorado™ App
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
-
Apr 12
Featured Businesses
Paonia
Currently Open
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.