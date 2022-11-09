Son, was born October 22, 2022 to Brian and Katherine McPherson of Cedaredge. He weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz and was 18.5"long.
Latest e-Edition
2021 Holiday Handbook
Featured Online Classifieds
featured private party
$1,400
- Condition: Used
- Mileage: 121,500
- MPG: 28
- Engine: 6 Cylinder
- Trans: Manual
- Color: White
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roll Out the Dough – Annual Cooking Contest!
- Honoring Our Veterans — One Woman’s Mission
- CPW Investigating Poaching Case
- Sportsman’s Warehouse Opens New Store in Montrose, CO
- Delta High School's October Students of the Month!
- Lady Panther Softball Honors Late Teammate #4
- The World Wars – Making Local Headlines
- Alexi Lee Armendariz
- Jeanette Marie Roberts
- Ralph Joseph Granzella
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
-
Nov 10
Featured Businesses
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.