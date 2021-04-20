son, was born April 8, 2021, to Evalee Daniels and Michael Ince of Delta, CO. He weighed 6lbs., 6 oz., and was 18.75" long.
Latest e-Edition
2020 Local Living Guide
Featured Online Classifieds
featured private party
$10,000
- Condition: Used
- Mileage: 126,347
- MPG: 16
- Engine: 271-hp, 4.7-liter V-8 (regular Gas)
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: Gray
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Highway 50 Detour In Little Blue Canyon To Affect Traffic In Delta County
- Oasis Nursery - The Education of Little Trees
- Celebrate Mom with the High Country Shopper's Mother's Day Special - Mom's the Word!
- Diana Jean West Archuleta
- K9 Challenge Spotlight Event
- Historical Highlights: The Influenza Epidemic of 1918 - Experiences from Colorado
- Delta County COVID-19 Update
- Roxie JoAnn Scheetz
- Delta E-waste Recycling Event
- Live Music Happy Hours Return
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
Featured Businesses
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
North Fork Valley
Currently Open
Paonia
Currently Open
Delta
Currently Open
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.