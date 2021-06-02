Dolores Maxine Erickson-Gore
September 11, 1933 ~ May 28, 2021
Dolores “Dee” Maxine Erickson-Gore passed away Friday, May 28th, 2021, at her residence in Paonia, Colorado. She was 87 years old.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when family can all be present.
Dee was born September 11th, 1933, to Christina (Loschen) and George Gossman, in Macon, Nebraska. The family made their way to Colorado where Dee graduated from Monte Vista High School in 1951. She then attended business school in Pueblo, Colorado. She married Alexander “Ted” Erickson in July of 1953. They had one child, Kirsten. Ted passed away in 1978 and Dee stayed in Paonia. Dee found Wendell Gore and they were married on her special day – her birthday of September 11th, 1988.
Dee was active in the community and with the Delta County School District. She was the secretary at Paonia Elementary for nearly 20 years. Dee was a faithful member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Paonia. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, hiking, skiing, traveling, biking, walking, dancing and reading. She especially enjoyed her activities with friends and most of all family!
Dee is survived by her loving husband Wendell Gore, her daughter Kirsten Simpson (Don) of Virginia, four stepchildren, Butch (Darlene) Gore of Texas, Jim (Jane) Gore of Texas, Cindy (Greg) Friday of New Mexico, Theron (Ashleigh) Gore of Colorado, 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Max Gossman and by Ted Erickson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
