A. “Swede” Carlson
September 22nd, 1944 ~ July 9th, 2022
A. “Swede” Carlson passed away on Saturday, July 9th, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 77 years old.
Swede was born on September 22nd, 1944, in Alameda, California to Paulynn Alice (Brown) and Montford Melvin Carlson. The family made their way to the Delta area and Swede graduated from Delta High School in 1962. Swede enlisted in the Army National Guard in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and served our country obtaining the rank of Private.
On January 25th, 1967, Swede married Ann Hassell at the Delta United Methodist Church.
Swede found his way back again to home in the Delta area in 1992, coming from Homer, Alaska. His chosen career path was in fabrication and welding. When he wasn’t busy working, Swede enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to be around friends and family hunting, fishing and golfing. He was also a regular attender and prominent member of the Delta Elks Lodge.
Swede is survived by his children: daughter Shawn Heaton, Son in law Roger Heaton, and grandson Chandler Heaton of Montrose and son Cody Carlson and wife Debbie Martinez, of Delta granddaughters Alicia, Jessica and husband Chris, Great grand kids Hannah. Illeana, Cali. Max, and Ashley. And nephew Derek Carlson and wife Jessica Lisa Carlson and Husband Mitch, and Cindy Lopez and husband Fran. Sister in laws Patty Carlson and Sue Palmer, and brother in law John Hassell and wife Coeta.
Swede was a beloved father, husband grandfather, and friend. He was kind, generous and loyal. Swede enjoyed spending time with his kids playing golf and drinking a cold beer with his friends!
Swede is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his only brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Swede’s name to BPOE #1235 Scholarships 563 Main St, Delta, CO 81416, Delta High School FFA Scholarships 1400 Pioneer RD. Delta, CO 81416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.