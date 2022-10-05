Aaron L. Lindsey
August 20, 1972 ~ September 22, 2022
Aaron Lyn (Poeling) Lindsey, passed away, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home in Delta, Colorado. She was 50 years of age. Aaron was born August 20th, 1972, to Thomas and Linda (Bullard) Poeling, in Delta, Colorado.
She attended Delta schools and graduated from Delta High School in 1990. Aaron attended several technical schools in her life which she applied to various jobs ranging from cosmetology, operating her own business, and managing the Delta Middle School cafeteria.
The most important things in Aaron’s life were her husband and three boys. She lived her life to the fullest and found joy and happiness in every moment. Aaron is best known for her loving and caring personality. To everyone she met, no matter their age or circumstances, she shared her love of life with kindness; and for most, a warm chocolate chip cookie.
On February 15th, 1992, Aaron married the love of her life Brandon Lindsey, in Eckert, Colorado. Aaron is survived by her husband, Brandon, three sons; Dakota of Salmon, ID., Josh of Tucson, AZ., and Kaleb of Delta, CO., one brother, Thomas and his wife (Jamie) of Golden, CO., one sister through friendship Shelia of Delta, CO., father Tom of Cedaredge, CO., four nieces; Allie, Jordan, Megan, and Torey, and one grandniece Charlie Bear.
Memorial Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at the Rivers Church in Delta, CO., with Reverend Mark Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the 3rd Street Cemetery in Delta. A Reception will be held afterwards at the Delta Middle School Cafeteria with food and drinks.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.