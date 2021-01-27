Agnes Ann Keenan Oglesby
January 22, 1925 ~ January 13, 2021
Agnes Ann Oglesby of Eckert, CO passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, CO. She was 95 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Paonia, CO with Fr. Carl Wertin officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford, CO.
On January 22, 1925 Agnes Ann Keenan was born to Patrick Francis and Catherine Anna Walsh Keenan.
Agnes married the love of her life, Edsel Oglesby, on November 7, 1945 and to this union four children were born.
She belonged to the Maher Onion Valley club, bridge club, Hotchkiss Emblem club and 4-H.
Agnes loved playing cards, sewing, gardening and her flowers. She enjoyed dancing, music, playing the piano, friends, and most of all her family. She liked hunting and trapping. She trapped muskrats on her way to and from school. In her later years during hunting season, she always had to inspect the meat!
Survivors include her children: Linda (Jere) Todd of San Cristobal de Las Casa Chiapas Mexico, Joe Oglesby of Crawford, CO, Kathleen Starr of Hotchkiss, CO, daughter-in-law Carol Oglesby of Grand Junction, CO; brothers: Robert Keenan of Montrose, CO and Ray Keenan of Grand Junction, CO. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Aaron (Janice) Todd of Wilson, WY, Ben (Christie) Todd of Clancy, MT, Matt (Misty) Todd of Hotchkiss, CO, Dave Todd of Delta, CO, Micah (Lucio) Lopez of San Cristobal de Las Casa Chiapas Mexico, Andrew (Paige) Todd Gove, KS Ester (Uriah) Limon of Topeka, KS; 15 greatgrandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel, son Pat, son-in-law Bob, sisters, Mary Patterson, Rose Tracy, and brother, Danny Keenan.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
