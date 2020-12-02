Agnes Louise Knob
July 10, 1943 ~ November 29, 2020
Agnes Louise Knob, 77, of Delta Colorado, died November 29, 2020, at her Delta Home. Agnes was born on July 10, 1943 in Delta Colorado, to John Francis List and Elnora Mae List (Valdez). She attended Delta High School, graduation in 1961. Agnes taught swimming for 28 years in Delta, Colorado. She worked with special needs children and was a member and coach for Special Olympics Colorado.
She was survived by her husband Michael Knob of 34 years, 5 children, Leta Duran of Delta, CO, Johnnie Woods of Delta, CO, Audie Woods of Delta, CO, Penny Hemphill of Aurora CO, and Carmen Holden of California and their spouses. She had 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Elnora, her stepfather Joe Valdez and 2 great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Taylors Funeral Home, Delta Colorado in her name.
