Alan E. Cochran
May 29, 1959 ~ April 26, 2022
Crawford, Colorado resident, Alan E. Cochran, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at his residence. He was 62 years of age.
A memorial service will be held on May 5, 2022 at 10 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Paonia.
Alan Eugene was born on May 29, 1959 to Harold Richard “Rick” and Donna Louise (Rieck) Cochran in Kansas City, Missouri. He spent his early childhood in Kansas City then the family moved to Anaheim, California. Alan graduated from Anaheim Union High School.
Alan was a carpenter and a member of the Decorator’s Union when he lived in California. In 1998, he moved to Montana. After the passing of his father Rick, Alan moved to Crawford in 2011 to help his mother.
Alan loved woodworking and working on cars, boating fishing and he was an avid reader. He attended Immanuel Lutheran in Paonia.
Alan is survived by his mother, Donna Cochran of Crawford, CO; three sisters, Cindy Cochran of Topock, AZ, Shari (Michael) Wright of Newberry Springs, CA, and Teri Ogas of Crawford; his nine nieces and nephews; and his eight great nieces and nephews.
Alan was preceded in death by his father Rick Cochran; an infant brother, Richard Alan Cochran; and his sister, Patricia Lovell.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Alan’s memory to the American Heart Association.
