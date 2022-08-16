Alan W. Reher
November 16, 1950 ~ August 1, 2022
Delta, Colorado resident, Alan W. Reher, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 71 years of age.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Alan was born on November 16, 1950 to Willis Henry and Joy Ann (Hildenbran) Reher in Grand Island, Nebraska. At the age of the 3, the family moved to Colorado. Alan graduated from Golden High School.
Alan married Dawn Marie Dent. They had 3 children.
Alan was a member of Delta Elks Lodge and had attended Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed motorcycles , camping, riding horses and cattle. He loved his family and was a practical jokester.
Alan is survived by his wife, Dawn Reher; three children: Duke (Melissa Coleman) Reher of Denver; Adena Edenbo of Delta and Raymond (Kelsey) Reher of Olathe, two brothers: Roy (Carol) Reher of Arvada and Jerry (Roberta) Reher of Whitehall, Montana; two sisters: Patricia(Rick) Fields of Kremmling and Roberta (Joseph) Trujillo of Golden; six grandchildren: Pepper Reher, Dylan Reher, Courtney Edenbo, Aiden Reher, Tanner Edenbo and Nevaeh Coleman.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Reher.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
