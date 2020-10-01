Alec Martin Torske
November 6, 1944-August 12, 2020
Alec Martin Torske was born Nov. 6, 1944, in Kimball, NE and passed away in Albuquerque NM on August 12, 2020. His parents Vigo and Dorothy Torske migrated to Delta County around 1950 where Alec attended Eckert Elementary School, graduated from Cedaredge High School in 1963 and then obtained a Bachelors Degree from Ft. Lewis College in Durango.
He is survived by his two sons: Vigo (Kelly) and Niels (Rosalind), two brothers Raymond (Jelena) and Calvin (Debbie), plus two sisters Donna (Bob) Rogers and Phyllis (Kenneth) Shields. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Drafted during Viet Nam, Alec’s mathematical skills afforded him opportunity to serve in the Ft. Carson army base business office located near Colorado Springs. After military service he taught mathematics plus coached sports in Cortez, Farmington, Reserve and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico high schools. In Farmington he was employed by the Navajo Preparatory School District where he taught mathematics plus was head coach for the high school girls’ basketball team which took honors at state.
Farming was also an important part of his life, and in his latter years he found pleasure in attending cattle auctions in Albuquerque and Delta.
Because of the present pandemic, a gathering of family and friends to remember Alec will take place in the Spring of 2021.
