Alexi Lee Armendariz
November 30, 2004 ~ October 12, 2022
Early morning on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, Alexi Lee Armendariz took her last breath on earth and made the journey home. She was taken too soon, just weeks short of turning 18. There was not enough time with her, but she was needed and is now resting in complete peace in paradise.
Celebration of her life will be held Friday, October 21st, 2022 at Grace Community Church in Delta, Colorado. Family and friends are asking for all those in the community that knew and loved her to attend, honoring her life well lived.
Alexi was born on November 30th, 2004, to Misty Rae Ann Armendariz (Lawyer) and Steven Duain Armendariz, in Delta, Colorado. From an adorable baby to a young adult, Alexi was known for her smile and her ability to light up a room. She was the typical scrawny girl next door that knew no limits. She was your best friend, the girl down for any event, challenge, or adventure. She loved people, family, friends, and animals. Before she could even walk, Alexi would balance on her father’s hand, standing tall and showing off. Her ability to be the clumsiest and dramatic kid provided many stories of “trophy” injuries. This girl could explain every bruise, nick and cut with such pride of earning them. She rightfully earned the nick name Weebs after proving that she could weeble and wobble but never fall down, a nickname she never could shake.
Alexi was just finishing up her senior year at Delta High School. She valued her education, kept good grades, and enjoyed the social aspects of school and drama that every typical teen can attest. She participated in so many school activities and programs, she was hard to keep up with. She once made an entire dress out of duct tape for her DI team and was so proud to wear this tape dress, even at the expense of not breathing or moving in it! When asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, she was never able to say. It was just this year that she became certain of her future goals, choosing a path of graduation, NAVY, travel, and education so that she could be a trauma nurse. She didn’t care that she was terrified of needles and blood, she was still going to save lives. Most important, she was determined to earn a degree and be debt free in the process, something she was proud to brag about when talking about her future.
Alexi was an athlete. Her younger years, she spent time in competitive cheerleading along with all the rec sports that our community provides. She once did a back handspring at a competition in Denver, forgetting to use her hands of course and yet another trophy earned in the form of a concussion! She loved softball, volleyball, and basketball. She loved the competition, she loved to be tough. If you knew her, she would be the one on the ground, rubbing an injury, playing the field. She fell in love with soccer and she played the part well! All those bruises and oh, the stories that came with each one. She gave 100% of her blood, sweat, and tears to her teammates and was proud to represent, win or lose.
Her ultimate love in life was snowboarding. She couldn’t wait for the season, working odd jobs just to get the next lift ticket. Though hiking wasn’t high on her list, she would still appease her mom and go. She spent time on the river, floating and paddleboarding. She was always doing something active otherwise, she was in bed sleeping away.
Weebs would jump on any opportunity to spend with her dad. She wanted him to be so proud of her. And he was. She could hunt and fish with the best. Archery or rifle season, she would be right there, even participating in the ritual of her first hunt. She wouldn’t miss an opportunity to go to the cabin with her dad and just live! She made a trip to Lake Powell this summer, just her and her dad, and of course she out fished him (sorry Steven). Any opportunity she had branding the cows, riding the horses and running the tractors, she would throw on her blue jeans and cowboy boots and go.
Alexi was also the social butterfly. She loved Tik Tok, lived on her phone and had a network with social media. She was always surrounded by friends, always had some social event or party to attend. She was the star of every play she performed in, another example of her ability to do drama well. She actually was the leading roll in one play, a dual roll being the bride and groom, marrying herself! One scene was top hat and mustache followed by wedding gown and vail. Alexi was a great cook! She enjoyed having competitions with her mom and dad on who could grill the best steak, and she won almost every time!
Lexi was herself. She was a unique individual. She did things her way, preferred her style. She had her own way of addressing others. She would often look at her mom, her dad or friends, addressing all of them in her special way. It wasn’t “Mom, dad!” It was “GIIIIIIRLL!” Her family often catches themselves using the “GIIIIIRLL” phrase on the daily. She loved piercings and was planning on tattoos one day.
She loved her family, her siblings, her pets. Uncle Turtle was hard to top. And she had the ability to get unlimited gas money from her aunt and grandpa. She will be missed.
Alexi is survived by her parents, Steven and Misty Armendariz, her two sisters Taylor and Brooke and her brother Jaxton along with two fur babies, Milo and Skye. Her family asks that if, and when you think of her, you send her a little “GIIIIRRLL” message up to Heaven.
