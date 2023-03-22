Alice Earldeen Jones
April 30, 1938 ~ March 10, 2023
Alice Earldeen Jones (“Earldeen”) was a loving, caring wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend. She left us peacefully the evening of March 10, 2023, with her three girls by her side after a bout with terminal cancer. She was 84 years old.
She was born to Homer and June Webber on April 30, 1938. After graduating from Arvada High School in 1956, Earldeen married Ed Jones, her High School Sweetheart on August 11, 1956. They were married on the Navel Base in Pensacola Florida, where they resided for two years. They had three daughters: Tami, Tari and Traci.
Earldeen loved spending time with her children, grandchildren & Great Grandchildren. She loved to travel with her family and friends. She was an avid Bronco Fan who drove to all the home games. She always had an opinion on the game and the quarter backs leading the game.
She was an accomplished businesswoman. She started as a real estate secretary and bookkeeper in Arvada, CO. years before starting her adventures in the horse business with her husband Ed. In 1976 she, Ed and the girls made the big move to the Western Slope (Delta) where she went into building and operating a pig business while working fulltime brokering hogs. In 2000 she became an accomplished Realtor/Broker, Realtor of the year in 2020 and served eight years on the Delta County Board of Realtors.
Earldeen was involved in many projects. In 2004 Marla Cinnamon and Alice Jones created CinaJones Land LLC. They designed and built “Cherrywood Villas” which was her pride and joy. Up to a week before her passing, she continued with the designing and remodeling for her clients.
She was the strongest, straightforward, most kindhearted woman around. She will be missed by all who were blessed to know her.
Mom is survived by: Three daughters Tami Fraser (Colorado Springs, CO), Tari Markley (Montrose, CO), Traci (Michael) Barrientos (Arvada, CO). 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, Sister Deanna June Webber and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Proceeded in death by: Her loving husband Earl Edward Jones, parents June and Homer Webber, Brother Gordon Louis Webber, In-laws Roy & Inez Jones, Son In-law Dennis Fraser and Great Granddaughter Emilie Hope Liebold.
Rosary Service Scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6 pm. Taylor Funeral Service 682 1725 Rd Delta, CO.
Funeral Service, Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2pm. Taylor Funeral Service Chapel. Please show your support for our #1 Bronco Fan! Wear your Bronco Attire, blue and orange etc.
Reception following, Bill Heddle’s Rec Center, 531 N Palmer St. Delta, CO 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, Please donate to Shriner’s Hospital (Salt Lake City, Utah & Portland, Oregon) They helped two of her grandchildren. St Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital. (Shriner's Children's Salt Lake City 1275 E Fairfax Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84103, Shriner's Children's Portland 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239)
