Alice Octavia Miller
June 3, 1923 ~ November 01, 2022
Alice Octavia “Tav” Miller passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at the Colorow Care Center in Olathe. Octavia was 99 years of age.
A graveside funeral service for Mrs. Miller will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Crawford. With Dennis Wilholt and Richard May officiating.
Alice Octavia Miller was born on June 3, 1923 in Crawford, Colo. to Frank and Daisy (Hermance) Filener. Octavia received her schooling in Crawford, and spent her entire life in that community. On July 14, 1942 she wed Herbert C. Miller in Crawford. Hubert passed away on April 1, 2004 in Paonia. Octavia’s occupation was being a wife and a mother. She belonged to the non denominational church. In addition to her duties as wife and mother, she enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing.
Octavia’s survivors include three sons: George of Delta, Charles of Crawford and Gregg of Bennett, CO; and daughter Cyndi Miller of Edina, MN. Octavia has 13 grandchildren, as well as numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
