Allen Ray Spallinger
Allen Ray Spallinger, longtime resident of Delta, CO, passed away on August 10, 2022, at the age of 75. His parents Lorenz and Joyce Spallinger, moved to Cedaredge in 1946 when Allen was six months old. He grew up in Cedaredge and graduated from Delta High School. He married his wife, Linda, in 1968 and they raised their family on California Mesa. Allen was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and attended the Delta Kingdom Hall all his life. He loved the Bible and its message of a future paradise on earth. He spent much of his time in the public ministry, sharing his love of his Creator and the Bible with others in his community. His favorite hobbies were fishing, horseback riding, and hunting in the West Elk Wilderness. Allen enjoyed raising cattle and working with his horses. He worked as a meat cutter for Callaway’s and an electrician for Hometown Electric. He is survived by his wife, Linda and their four children, Shelby Spear (David) of Hotchkiss, CO, Karold Spallinger (Tiffanie) of Fairbanks, AK, Axel Spallinger (DannieJo) of Richmond, VA, and Allison Hice (Josh) of Cory, CO, as well as seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his sister, Gloria Zerr, Grand Island, Nebraska and nieces and nephews.
Services were held on August 20 via Zoom.
