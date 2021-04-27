Alveretta Wilhelmina “Pat” LaBounty
April 25, 1923 ~ April 16, 2021
Paonia, Colorado resident, Alveretta LaBounty, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at her residence. She was 97 years of age.
As per Alveretta’s request, no services will be held.
Alveretta Walker was born on April 25, 1923 to Jasper and Minnie (Gavandy) Walker in Bend, Oregon. She spent her childhood in Becker, Minnesota and then moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota where she graduated from St. Cloud High School with the Class of 1941.
In early 1942, Alveretta moved to Englewood, Colorado where she worked for Gates Rubber Company. It was at work at Gates that Alveretta met Edward P. LaBounty. A short time later, Ed was drafted in the United States Navy and was stationed at Catalina Island, California. They married on October 3, 1942 in Nebraska. She joined Ed where they lived in Avalon, California for the next two years. While living in Avalon, son Jerry was born.
Ed was hurt in a training exercise and was discharged from the US Navy in October 1944 and the family moved to Minnesota. After Ed recuperated from his accident, the family moved to Denver where daughter Joan was born.
In 1949, they moved to Evergreen, Colorado and opened LaBounty Plumbing and Heating. Alveretta was the bookkeeper. While in Evergreen, son John was born. They lived in Evergreen for 18 years then moved to Cedaredge, Colorado in 1966 where they lived until moving to Hotchkiss in 1990. They wintered in Tucson and Show Low, Arizona. After Ed’s passing in 2006, Alveretta moved to Creek Vista in Paonia where she resided until her death.
Alveretta enjoyed knitting and traveling especially taking several trips to Mexico.
Alveretta is survived by her children: son, Jerry (Jane) LaBounty of Paonia; daughter, Joan Bucher of Decatur, Illinois; and son, John (Margaret) LaBounty of Council Bluff, Iowa; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.