Amanda Marie Dominguez (Leavitt)
September 29, 1979 ~ March 3, 2022
Amanda Marie Leavitt passed away on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at her residence in Delta, CO. She was taken too soon at 42 years old.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 27th, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado.
Amanda was born on September 29th, 1979, to Malinda Sue (Tracy) and Duane Anthony Dominguez in Frederick, Colorado. She attended Fredrick High School. Amanda grew up in the Firestone, Colorado area and then later made her home here in the Delta, Colorado area for the past 17 years with her Father and “Mom” Lottie. Her chosen career path was in the culinary field as server and cook. In 2019 she and Jason Smith were united. They made a great team shooting pool and at home!
Amanda enjoyed being a social person. She spent her spare time living life to its fullest. She loved the outdoors. Swimming, hiking, fishing and camping were some of her favorite activities. She enjoyed collecting sugar skulls and dolphins. She was very active in the American Pool-players Association (APA). Her many trophies and winnings made it possible for her to visit Las Vegas and enjoy the sites.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Jason Smith of Delta, CO; her Father Duane and “Mom” - Lottie Dominguez of Delta, CO; also her “Dad” Abel Nevarez; two sons, Nathaniel Foster of Louisiana, and Zachariah Foster of Delta, CO; daughter Izabella Leavitt of Delta, CO; Mia and Lea Smith of Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers, Anthony and Allan Dominguez; four sisters, Heather, Chelsey, Angela and Courtney; one grandchild and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Amanda is preceded in death by her mother Malinda Nevarez and by her grandparents.
