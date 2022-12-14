Amanda Marie Schuller
On December 2, 2022, another link in our family chain was broken, another angel went to heaven’s door. Daughter, sister, mother, Amanda Marie Schuller, was born November 17, 1993 to Philip and Angela Schuller. Amanda was smart, talented, compassionate, bold, beautiful, and so funny. Her soul has been set free now, no more pain and no more tears.
Amanda’s shining light was her son, Milo (Kai) Jeremiah. She so loved this boy and wanted to be the mother he deserved and was fighting to make that happen. They loved adventuring outdoors and letting their imaginations run wild. Amanda always strived to make every moment they had together special and unforgettable. She wanted to make sure he knew how loved he truly was by her.
Amanda was the oldest of four children. Her sisters, Mackenzie (Eric) Carney, Kierstyn Grace (Zeb) Etter, and brother Cole Schuller are heartbroken that their big sister, friend, and protector has left this world. Her spirit will not be forgotten for she will live on in the love and memories of her dad, son, and siblings as well as her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amanda grew up in Grand Junction, CO. In high school, she was voted most likely to be a comedian. Through all of life's ups and downs, she never lost her sense of humor and was always able to use her comedic abilities to make those around her laugh and smile. Amanda was creative and loved expressing her artistic side through photography, music, acting, pottery, collages, poetry, and journaling. She spent a lot of time during her youth attending youth group and church camps with her best friend Holli. It was then that she came to know the Lord, was baptized and she met the Carney family. Amanda loved this family and the light they shined in the world. They gave Amanda a place in their home and in their lives and helped Amanda through some hard times which she was always grateful for. Amanda’s greatest joy and what she was most proud of in life was her family. She always stuck close to them just as they did to her.
Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Angela Marie Schuller. She is survived by her father (Phil), stepmother (Paula), stepfather (John), sisters (Mackenzie and Kierstyn), brother (Cole), grandparents (Sue, Rick, Pat), and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun; of happy memories that I leave when life is done.
Memorial service will be held 11:00am Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Paonia Church of Christ. 201 Dorris Ave, Paonia, CO
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
