Angela May Mackey
May 10, 1957 ~ March 28, 2022
Angela May Mackey passed away Monday, March 28th, 2022, at Montrose County Memorial Hospital. She was 64 years old.
A funeral was held on Friday, April 1st, at Saint Andrews Orthodox Church in Delta, Colorado. Following the service she was laid to rest at the Delta City Cemetery. A celebration of life at the Saint Andrews Orthodox Church followed burial.
Angela was born on May 10th, 1957, to Mary Ellen McGloin and Argyle Robert Mackey, in Washington DC. During Angela's childhood she moved from Virginia to New York and finally wound up in Colorado. She received her education and graduated from high school in Denver, Colorado, class of 1975. Angela was a lifelong entrepreneur starting with owning her own hair salon, Mountain Grown in Idaho Springs, and ending with “Have Spirit Will Travel,” offering counseling, mediation and providing services as an ordained minister.
Angela had been a resident of Delta since 2003. She had been an integral member of the community, from serving on the planning committee to working with the local domestic violence shelter.
In Angela’s free time she enjoyed writing, poetry, drawing, bird watching, traveling, and working with the church. She enjoyed spending time with family. If she had an opportunity to say it in song, she would sing ya a tune. And when things would go awry she would simply ask, “Who stalls an automatic?”
Angela is survived by her two daughters, Adrienne (Tyrell) Eldred of Belfair, WA, and Stephanie (Luke) Gabriel of Jacksonville, NC; one son, Christian (Taishay) Mackey of Delta, CO; two brothers, Lon (Dana) Mackey of Rockport, MA and John (Melanie) Mackey of Georgetown, CO; two sisters, Jane (David) Mackey of Victoria, British Columbia and Diana Mackey of Boulder, CO; and one grandchild, Benjamin Eldred.
Angela is preceded in death by her father, mother, daughter Rachael Allen and partner Gordon.
