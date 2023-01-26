Ann Kerr
June 23, 1942 ~ January 17, 2023
Ann Kerr passed away at her residence in Delta, Colorado on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. She was 80 years old.
Ann was born on June 23rd, 1942, and adopted by Angeline Eibner and Erwin Hamann. She spent her childhood in Corvallis, Oregon, graduating from Corvallis High School. She married James Kerr on August 24th, 1962 in Corvallis and would raise two children there, Michael and Karen. Her and James would spend time in Minnesota and Massachusetts until James’ death in 2008. Ann moved to Delta, Colorado to be close to her daughter in 2009.
Ann enjoyed reading, sailing, cross-stitching, knitting, and doing stained glass. A friend asked her one day to keep an eye on the bar while she ran to the bank, a bartender was born! She really enjoyed visiting and talking with people.
Ann is survived by her son Michael and his wife Crystal and granddaughter Stephanie, daughter Karen Bowen and her husband Justin and by her four-legged protector, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her biological mother, and her husband James.
It was her wish that no services be held.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
