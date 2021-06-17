Anna L. Hardon
April 7, 1929 ~ June 12, 2021
Grand Junction, Colorado resident, Anna L. Hardon, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley nursing home in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 92 years of age.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Cedaredge Cemetery in Cedaredge.
Anna Laura was born on April 7, 1929 to Charles Joseph and Anna Julia (Pedal) Tomany in Illinois. She spent her early childhood in Chicago until age 8 when the family moved to Southern California.
She married Charles R. Hardon on August 22, 1954. They were married for 62 years making homes for their family in California and Colorado.
Anna was a member of St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Cedaredge and the Grand Mesa V.F.W. Post #9221 Auxiliary.
Anna enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and playing cards. She also loved camping and being in the mountains.
Anna is survived by her three sons; Gregory (Micheline) Hardon of Grand Junction; John (Stephani) Hardon of Fort Collins, Colorado; and James Hardon of Lakewood, Colorado; her daughter, Laura Hardon of Nutley, New Jersey; as well as seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Hardon on January 9, 2017; her parents; a son, Steve Whitehead and two sisters: Dorothy and Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to be made to St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, P.O. Box 713, Cedaredge, Colorado 81413.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
