Anna Mae Tucker
March 26, 1939 ~ March 30, 2023
Anna Mae Tucker passed away at her residence in Delta, Colorado, Thursday, March 30th, 2023. She was 84 years old.
Anna was born on March 26th, 1939, to Helen Emily (Verbeke) and George Arnold Prime in Boulder, Colorado. She attended school in Nederland, Colorado. She and Jerry Dean Tucker were married September 10th, 1955, in Boulder, Colorado. They made their home in the Lakewood area till 1993 when they moved to Delta, Colorado. They were married for 64 years. Anna’s chosen career was as a homemaker.
Anna’s family was her top priority. She was well loved by all and loved everyone well.
Anna is survived by her son Wyatt Dean Tucker; daughter Jeri Ann Miller (Steve); brother Donald A Prime (LaVern); numerous nieces and nephews; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Anna is preceded in death by her parents George (Barney) & Helen; husband Jerry Tucker; sisters Carolyn Marlett and Shirley Green; grandson Bradley Stickler and nephews Curtis Marlett and Ronald Prime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.