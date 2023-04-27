Ardis H. Kelly
April 16, 1927 ~ April 16, 2023
Ardis Helen Luellen Kelly passed away on her birthday, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at her residence. She was 96 years old.
Graveside services will be held on 10:00 am, Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Delta City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am at All Saints Lutheran Church in Austin.
Ardis was born on April 16, 1927, in Holyoke, Colorado, to Mary (Ziegfeld) and August Rehfeld. She was the baby with 5 older siblings: Arnold, Alfred, Victor, Winnie and Mary. She grew up in the Holyoke, and graduated from Holyoke High School.
Ardis worked at the drug store where she met and later married Melville “Calvin” Kelly. They married in Saint Francis, Kansas on July 13, 1946. To this union, a son, Gordon and two daughters, Sandra and Colleen were born.
A full-time Mom and homemaker, Ardis was also involved in church and other organizations. She sang in the church choir in Holyoke and Eckert. Ardis taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She sold Avon, helped at the grocery store that Calvin owned in Holyoke. She was Pink Lady at Delta County Memorial Hospital, volunteered at the Delta Food Pantry, was involved with several card clubs in Ft. Morgan and Delta. She enjoyed being an member of Delta Elks Lodge with Calvin. Ardis enjoyed many hours with friends and family. She and Calvin loved to entertain and dance to Big Band music.
Ardis and Calvin moved to Ft. Morgan in 1963 to pursue his employment with Farmers Union Insurance. Later in 1967 they moved to Delta to take an agency with Farmers Union and to be closer to Ardis’s family where they both resided until their passing.
Ardis is survived by her two daughters: Sandra Schreiner of Greeley, Colorado and Colleen (Bill) of Delta; seven grandchildren: Scott (Charity) Schreiner; Angie (Robb) Sommerfeld; Kelly (Ron) Kochevar; Chris (Angie) Jensen; Eric Jensen; Sean (Michelle) Kelly; and Shannon (Spencer) Schauerman; and 18 great-grandchildren; three nephews and four nieces.
Ardis is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Calvin; her three brothers and two sisters; and by her son Gordon Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ardis’s name to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, Colorado or to All Saints Lutheran Church, 20101 Deer Creek Road, Austin, Colorado 81410.
