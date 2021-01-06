Aron Cegielski
November 8m, 1970 ~ December 27, 2020
Aron Cegielski, 50, of Delta passed away on December 27, 2020 at San Juan Living Center in Montrose, CO, after a four-year battle with MSA (Multiple Systems Atrophy). He was born November 8, 1970 in Doylestown, PA, to Martin and Hendrika van Emmerik Cegielski.
Aron is survived by his mother, Hendrika, his brother Eric (Tammy) Cegielski, nephews; Joshua, Josiah (Jessica), great niece, Daytona, and his little companion dog, Nova.
He was preceded in death by his father Martin and sister Camille.
Aron grew up in Kintnersville, Bucks County, PA. He graduated from Palisade High School (1989) and Johnson and Wales University (1993) with a degree in International Baking/Pastry and Bachelors Degree in Food Service Management. He later received a Master Electricians License (2012).
Aron had his own business, Pony Espresso, on Main Street in Delta with a side business of catering. Aron was devoted to volunteering for POW WOW every year. He also worked in the family electrical business and took over when he received his Master's License. Aron was also instrumental in developing CHOP at the REC, the food concession at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta.
Aron enjoyed camping, bike riding, woodworking, Legos, and cooking.
He had an incredible sense of humor, quick wit and always with a comeback that left you with a smile. :-)
Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to: Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, CO or HopeWest, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 81401
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Services were held Jan. 6, 2020, 10 am, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 628 Meeker St., in Delta, CO.
