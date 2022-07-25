Arthur A. Boyd
March 27, 1960 ~ July 19, 2022
Delta, Colorado resident, Arthur A. Boyd, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 62 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hotchkiss Elks Lodge.
Arthur, known to his family and friends as Allen or Big Al, was born on March 27, 1960 to Robert Eugene and Diana Lee (Rodgers) Boyd in Durango, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Durango and graduated from Durango High School with the Class of 1979.
Allen married Deborah Jean George on June 22, 1985. She preceded him in death.
Allen was a member of Hotchkiss Elks Lodge and was a former member of Hotchkiss Fire Department, Crawford Fire Department and Animas Fire Department.
Allen enjoyed fishing and hunting and collecting antique marbles, antique fire extinguishers and antique electrical insulators. Most of all, Allen devoted his life to his grandson, Kasey.
Allen is survived by his daughter, Amanda Collins and her fiancé, Jarod Keller; his grandson, Kasey ; brothers, Robert (Rhonda) Boyd of Laramie, WY, Charles Boyd of Grand Junction, CO; and Britt (Betsy) Lovelace of Hesperus, CO; sisters, Rebecca Lovelace of Durango, CO and Carole Ann Laybourn of Coppell, TX.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
