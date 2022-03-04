Audrey Ruth Dugan
May 15, 1939 ~ February 22, 2022
Audrey Ruth Dugan passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home in Hotchkiss, Colorado. She was 82 years old.
Audrey was born on May 15th, 1939, to Florence Ruth (Bergman) and John Veltman Wolf in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from North High School in 1956. Audrey started working in the Dental Field and gained a lot of experience through on the job training. She chose Dental assistant as her career path. In 1956, Audrey married the love of her life Ronald Weldon Dugan in Phoenix, AZ. They were married 34 years.
Audrey spent the last 14 years in Delta County Co. Eight years in Delta and six years in Hotchkiss. She was a member of the Delta and Hotchkiss Catholic Churches. She enjoyed her time as a Eucharistic Minister and spending time with her close friends playing Bunko. She had a servants heart working at the church and planning funeral lunches. She loved her animals, dogs especially, and specifically “Noodles”. Audrey loved to go camping with family, traveling, and collecting jewelry. Audrey had a great sense of humor and would timely find a spot to let her people know they needed to, “get over it” and she also made sure to pray “Bless the cook!”
Audrey is survived by her son: Ronald Gregory Dugan Flagstaff AZ two daughters: Lesa Stephens of Queen Creek AZ and Rhonda Becker Hotchkiss CO two sisters Beverly Border of Phoenix, AZ and Joy Lender of Portland Indiana; eight grandchildren ); twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parent’s husband and grandson Brandon.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
