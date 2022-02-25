Audria L. Arnett
February 19, 1933 ~ February 22, 2022
Audria L. Arnett passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her resident in Delta, Colorado. She was 89 years old.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory with a viewing starting a 9:00 a.m.
Audria was born on February 19, 1933, to Letha Richard and Lonnie Shannon, in her hometown of Hugo, Oklahoma. At the age of eight, her family moved to Liberty, Oklahoma where she lived until she Graduated High School, then moved and lived with an aunt out in California.
While she was working at Western Union, she met the love of her life. On August 3, 1956, she Married Leonard L. Arnett in Huntington Park, California. Later moving to Redwood City, California, where they raised two sons and a daughter, until February of 1971, when they moved the family to Delta, Colorado. Here in Delta, the family bought a farm and operated the land.
Audria enjoying working on the farm to help keep her family fed. While living on the farm, she spent her loving time caring for her Garden. Her garden work was her passion with many different varieties of flora. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandkids fishing and watching all the birds.
She is Survived by her husband Leonard Arnett of Delta; two brothers and a sister: Flo Ella Mae of Elk City, OK, Bill (Gracia) Shannon of Sayre, OK, Tony Shannon of Oklahoma; Two Sons and Daughter, Chris (Rita) Arnett, Debbie Loy, Kenneth Arnett Sr. all of Delta; Grandkids: Christina (Clay) Peters of Delta, Stan Arnett of Delta, Jeannettie Hott of Richmond, UT, Jeff (Katie) Loy of Cedaredge, Justin (Michelle) Loy of Grand Junction, Jennifer Wright of Eckert, Kenneth Jr. (Nikki) Arnett of Temple Terrace, FL, and a bushel of Great-Grandkids.
She’s preceded in Death by both her parents, a sister: Loreen Bolin, three brothers: Lonnie Shannon, Ed (Odell) Shannon, Vernon Shannon, and a grandson: Kevin Arnett.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
