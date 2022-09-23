Barbara Ann Garland
January 19, 1943 - September 10, 2022
Barbara Ann Garland was born on January 19, 1943 in Verden, Oklahoma. She was born at the family home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Isaac Edward Bradford, and mother, Ema Gene (Tumbleson) Bradford, sister, Betty Jean; and brother, Isaac Edward Bradford.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Brenda Rachel Smith; son, Jeffrey Wayne Smith; and son, Daryl Smith; as well as sister, Beverly Jane Bradford Brown; and brothers, Joe Earl Bradford and Roger Lee Bradford. Her husband of 36 years, Howard Brent Garland also survived her.
She passed while in transit by ambulance heading back home, to be with her family and her beloved Chihuahua, Tinks.
Barbara was an avid reader, crocheter, gardener, canner and cook. She loved to make beautiful baby blankets for friends and church members. She made over 40 such blankets.
Barbara was a great listener and the sweetest soul. We know of no person on earth who doesn’t like and/or love her.
We sorely miss you, Barbara Ann.
Love,
Howard Brent, Brenda Rachel & Beverly Jane
