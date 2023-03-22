Barbara Ann Lasley-Ing
March 14, 1936 ~ March 12, 2023
Barbara Ann Lasley-Ing, 86, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2023 after her battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on March 14, 1936 in Jacksonville, IL where she was raised and met her high school sweetheart Larry Ing. After graduating high school in 1954, she attended Illinois College for a year and married Larry on August 13, 1955. Shortly after their nuptials, Larry enlisted in the Army and was transferred to multiple locations around the U.S. during which three kids were born between 1957-1963. When Larry went to Greenland for work, she went back to school and graduated with her teaching degree in 1967.
Barbara spent the majority of her professional career as an elementary school teacher in Moab, UT where she also started one of the first teacher professional development centers. From 1984-1986, she served as the County Commissioner of Grand County. After moving to Onancock, VA in 1986, she opened a needlework store called "Needle Crafts and More", which exemplified her life-long passion for needlework art - something she mastered and taught hundreds of others who shared in the love for the craft.
After Larry retired, they moved to Cedaredge, CO, which she would call home for the next 25 years. She enjoyed what she called her million-dollar view from their home that overlooks the Black Canyon and Umcompahgre Mountains, tending to her rock and butterfly garden and watching the contrails. Here, she also volunteered at the Food Bank and made knitted animals for the kids at Grand Junction Hospital. She was an active member of the Eckert Presbyterian Church where she worked tirelessly for the Christmas Country Store fundraiser. She served as the President of the Rocky Mountain Region and the Desert West Chapter of the Embroiderer's Guild of America.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Reid and Flo Lasley, brother Paul Lasley and grandson Morgan Ing. She is survived by her husband Larry Ing, sister Joyce Sooy, brother David Lasley, three children Wesley (Julie) Ing, Gregory Ing and Kim (Larry) Willis, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Sincerest thanks from the family to the HopeWest Hospice staff for the exceptional support provided during her illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Eckert Presbyterian Church's air conditioner fund.
Published by Legacy Remembers from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2023.
