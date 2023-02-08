Barbara Anne Grant
February 9, 1940 ~ January 24, 2023
Barbara Anne Grant passed away suddenly at Delta Health Hospital, January 24th, 2023. She was 82 years old.
Barbara was born on February 9th, 1940 in Alamosa Colorado to Birdie Tislawnartis Doores and Zade Packer Clayton, she was the youngest of 10 children. She would spend her childhood in Alamosa and was a graduate of Alamosa High School. She would marry Jerry Ward and move to California and have three children, born in 61’, 63’ and 68’.
On March 10th, 1979, she would marry the love of her life, Richard Hoover Grant in Highland California. They would spend 43 years together. They moved many times over the years spending most of their time in California and Alaska for Rich’s work. Barbara spent time in the workforce as well as an executive secretary. After retirement Barbara and Rich would spend six years traveling in an RV and seeing the country. They loved the beaches in California and the beauty of Alaska.
Barbara was an avid reader of love story novels, Christian books, her Bible and was an exceptional piano player. She attended the Assembly of God/Rivers Church in Delta.
She is survived by her Husband Rich, son Randy Ward and wife Julie, son Kelly Ward, Daughter Janell Corrigan and husband Ken, Stepdaughter Sandra Lamping, Step-Son Gary Grant and wife Angelina, 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. Services will be held in Alamosa, CO in mid-May. Date and time TBA.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.