Barbara Belt
Nov. 26, 1948 - Feb. 15, 2022
Barbara K. Belt, lifelong resident of Delta, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Barb was 73 years of age.
A celebration of Barb’s life will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Rob Ames will officiate. Following the service, the celebration of life will continue at CB’s in Delta.
Barbara Kay Richards was born on Nov. 26, 1948 in Delta, Colo. the daughter of Murle A. and Sara Jane (Osborn) Richards. She resided in Delta her entire life, receiving her education in Delta and graduating with the class of 1967. She also attended Mesa State and Adams State College, graduating in 1973.
On June 1, 1966 she married Lynn Jay Belt; he survives. Barb was a client care coordinator, and worked in the home health care field.
Survivors in addition to her husband Jay include three daughters: Michelle Armstrong, Trina Brillhart and Tricia Keller; a sister, Julia Dougan, 4 grandchildren Brandon Keller, Maddy (Travis) Fritzel, Ethan Keller, Kolby Keller and 2 great grandchildren Kenleigh Keller, Evelynn Keller. Her parents and a infant daughter preceded her in death.
Contributions in Barb’s memory can be made to the Delta High School Alumni Assoc., c/o Dwayne Bush 15949 L J RD. Delta, CO 81416
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.