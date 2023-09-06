Barbara Jean Austin
February 6, 1938 — August 12, 2023
Barbara Jean Austin went home to her beloved Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 12, 2023, surrounded by family. She was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Barbara was born February 6, 1938 in the Lovell Hospital in Lovell, Wyoming. She was the oldest of eight children born to Frank D. Mickelson and Elma Stubbs. She grew up in Lovell and graduated from Lovell High School in 1956. Barbara and Tim met in Denver, Colorado in 1961 and were married on June 23, 1962. They moved to the Grand Valley in the spring of 1965, with their two young children, where they had a 20 acre peach orchard. The family moved to Orchard Mesa in 1969 where they opened T & D Automotive. In 1982, Barbara opened the only LDS bookstore between Denver and Salt Lake City. This was her pride and joy for over twenty years. Once retired, Barbara dedicated her time to her family and home, tending to her gardens and animals, as well as numerous hobbies. She was always a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Barbara was involved in many church callings and participating in volunteer opportunities within the Church, which allowed her to make many friends and lasting friendships.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tim Austin; her two children, Paula Borman and Gerry Austin (VincettaAustin); her three grandchildren, Amanda Borman-Ballard(Charley Ballard), Andrew Borman (Mercedes Borman), and Nicholas LeFevre; her two great-grandchildren, Zaiden Borman and Alden Ballard; three brothers, F. Dee Mickelson (Marjorie Mickelson), Ted Mickelson, and Leon Mickelson (Janet Mickelson); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, beginning with a viewing for friends and family to pay their respects at 1:00 pm at the Orchard Mesa LDS Chapel (2949 Highway 50, Grand Junction, CO 81503), followed directly by the memorial service at 2:00 pm at the same location. Burial services will then be held graveside at Mesa View Memorial Cemetery (682 1725 Road, Delta, CO 81416) at approximately 4:15 pm.
